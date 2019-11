New Delhi: President’s rule was imposed Tuesday in Maharashtra evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the Assembly polls last month.

The Union Cabinet had earlier in the day recommended President’s rule in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari submitted a report in this regard, officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed a proclamation imposing President’s rule in Maharashtra, they said adding the Assembly will remain in suspended animation.

In his report, the governor said a situation has arisen that a stable government is not possible even after 15 days of election results being declared, according to officials. Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that all efforts have been made to form a government but he saw no probability that a stable government could be formed.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari also noted that he is satisfied that governance of the state cannot be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and he is left with no alternative and is constrained to send a report on the provision of Article 356, the officials said.

Agencies