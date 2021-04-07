Mumbai: These days the whole world is gripped by the novel coronavirus. Talking about Mumbai, the number of Corona-positive people there is increasing each passing second. In the last few days, many big Hindi film celebrities have tested positive.

Among many who tested positive for covid-19 include actors Vicky Kaushal, his rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar. After this, many stars posted videos on social media requesting people to be cautious.

Now in such a situation, the ever gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has also asked her fans to wear masks through social media, but more than this appeal of her, it is the price of Kareena’s mask that drew people’s attention.

Really, the price of this mask of Kareena Kapoor Khan will also leave you surprised. Recently, Kareena has shared a picture of her on social media, in which she has masked. In this picture, Kareena is wearing a black mask and she has appealed to her fans to wear the mask. Taking to her Instagram account Monday, Bebo actress shared her selfie in which she can be spotted wearing a white top with the word ‘Propaganda’ written on it and a black mask.

However, the mask appears to be very simple and decent but comes with a whopping price tag attached to it that is USD 355 equivalent to Rs 25,994. Her mask has now become the talk on social media. Everyone is loving Kareena’s mask. Fans have been leaving tons of likes and comments on the picture.

Worth mentioning, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child February 21and the actress is back to work.

On professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of American comedy-drama Forrest Gump (1994). She will be teaming up with Aamir Khan for the third time in this film after 3 Idiots and Taalash.