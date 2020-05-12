New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Tuesday at 8 pm.

The information was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO tweeted, “Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 p.m. this evening.”

This will be the Prime Minister’s fourth special address to the nation in the last two months. His address comes a day after Modi held a video conference meeting with all the Chief Ministers.

The Prime Minister first addressed the nation March 18 and appealed to the people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ between 9 am to 9 pm March 22.

He March 24 announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 and then April 14 he announced extending it for another 19 days till May 3.

However, the government later announced the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks May 1 till May 17.

IANS