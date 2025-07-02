Joda: Inordinate delay in Joda-Bamebari road works has severely hit development in the mineral-rich Joda region of Keonjhar district.

For the past eight years, work on the expansion and construction of the Joda-Bamebari section of State Highway 2 has not begun. Due to the poor condition of this crucial route, over 50,000 people in Joda and Jhumpura blocks continue to face hardships.

Locals blamed the stagnation on administrative apathy and a lack of political will. Repeated appeals have yielded no results, leaving the residents frustrated over the long neglect of the region’s mining belt.

The Joda-Bamebari stretch and Bamebari-Palaspanaga stretch connect two major national highways and facilitate the daily movement of over 30,000 trucks loaded with minerals. After decades of relentless heavy transport, the road and several bridges have become dangerously rickety. Serious traffic problems, frequent accidents and fatalities are now a common occurrence owing to potholes and poor road conditions. In 2018, around Rs50 crore was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund for construction and expansion of approximately a 15-km stretch of the Joda-Bamebari road. However, due to inefficiencies and an apathetic attitude of the Works and Revenue departments, the project remains incomplete. The road continues to remain narrow at the Banshpani overbridge, while it is reportedly in hazardous condition at Jurudi Square, Hatapada Chhak, and Antaramantara bridge.

Though some patchwork was done in scattered areas four years after the funds were sanctioned, the poor quality of repairs has left the road in a dilapidated state. Even necessary land acquisition processes remain stuck due to lapses on part of the Works and Revenue departments.

With the situation worsening, the Joda Truck Owners’ Association took it upon themselves to repair stretches near the Banshpani overbridge using murram and soil June 22.

Senior Executive Engineer Sambit Mohanty confirmed that road repairs have recently commenced. He added that the state government has allocated Rs 1,400 crore to widen the entire 45-km Joda-Palasapanga stretch into a six-lane road. The tender process is complete and work will begin following land acquisition.

Following the illegal mining and unchecked mineral transportation activities that came to light in 2009, the Justice MB Shah Commission, tasked with investigating the issue, highlighted the severe lack of basic infrastructure in the mining regions pointing out poor road connectivity, inadequate education and healthcare services, and lack of access to drinking water.

Following the commission’s recommendations, the state government constituted the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in 2015 to support development in mining-affected areas. Since then, Keonjhar district has collected an estimated Rs11,000 crore in mining revenues, according to sources in the state’s Mines department.

In a bid to streamline fund utilisation, the state government has introduced new guidelines prioritising expenditure within a 5-km radius of mining zones. These directly impacted areas will now receive the lion’s share of the DMF funds. In contrast, areas within a 10-km radius will receive proportionally lower funding.

The revised norms indicate the new government’s intent to bring reforms in DMF governance. However, in practice, the policy’s effectiveness remains questionable, particularly in Joda—arguably one of the most affected areas by mining. Despite being at the heart of the mineral belt, Joda still lacks basic infrastructure.

A glaring example is the poor condition of roads in the region. Though large sums have been sanctioned from DMF for development works, it remains unclear how much has actually been invested in road construction. So far, there is no clear public record detailing the expenditure and implementation status of these projects.

PNN