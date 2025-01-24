Jajpur: The principal and an economics lecturer of Abhimanyu Samantsinghar Degree College in Bari, under Jajpur district, have been suspended following allegations of attempted sexual assault on a girl student inside classroom. The incident sparked unrest among students, leading to escalating tension on campus.

Jajpur Sub-Collector Anshuman Satapathy issued the suspension order Thursday, citing dereliction of duty and actions taken without prior approval based on a report by the Bari IIC. Principal Sudhir Kumar Raut and lecturer Bidyadhar Dhal were reportedly absconding without authorisation, prompting the disciplinary action. The order specifies that during their suspension, both of them must report at their primary workplace at Gopabandhu Choudhury Degree College at Ramachandrapur in Bari, and must not leave the premises without official permission.

Meanwhile, the fast-on to death hunger strike by the survivor and her mother entered the second day on the college premises. Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal and MP Rabi Narayan Behera visited the spot and tried to placate the agitators Thursday. The allegations date back to January 6, when lecturer Dhal allegedly tried to sexually assault the student in the classroom. The victim filed a formal complaint with the Bari police station January 15.

However, with no immediate action taken by the police, the victim attempted self-immolation January 20 on the college premises, further intensifying the situation. Following the complaint, an FIR (16/2025) was registered at Bari police station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing