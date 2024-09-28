Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, Friday said that Odisha has immense tourism potential and that the priority of the state government will be to make Odisha the third largest tourist destination. Parida flagged off the Heritage Super Bike Rally from Dhauli Hills, to create awareness about Odisha Tourism. Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Babu Singh, Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra, Tourism department’s commissionercum-secretary Balwant Singh, Director Samarth Verma and Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana among others were present.

On the occasion, Parida extended greetings to the people of Odisha and the tourism lovers of the entire country and the world from Odisha’s soil. She said Odisha is our country’s best kept secret. “We have immense potential for tourism,” said the Deputy CM, adding that the priority of the state government will be to make Odisha the third largest tourist destination and rapidly develop the economy through tourism and create employment opportunities. She also said establishing peace is the identity of Odisha’s history. The rally started from the Peace Pagoda and ended at Konark. One hundred bikers participated in the programme. Department’s commissionercum-secretary Balwant Singh said the tourism industry promotes peace and unity and also improves the regional economy. Singh said Odisha can become a leading state in the entire country in the field of tourism with the support from Union and state governments.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP