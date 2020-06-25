Bhubaneswar: Prisons in Odisha can soon turn into coronavirus hotspots unless proper precautionary measures are taken. However, it seems that the Odisha government and the authorities of various prisons in the state are unaware about how things stand. In short prisons are ticking coronavirus time bombs, ready to explode any moment.

Already 10 inmates of Puri Rourkela and Berhampur jails have tested positive for the virus. There are two prisons in the state capital and Cuttack – the Jharpada and Choudwar jails. Both are filled to the brim.

Authorities at both the jails, it has been said, have not adopted proper precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Inmates mix freely, they eat together flouting social distancing norms. Coronavirus tests of the accused are done only before they are produced in court. However, prior to that they are lodged with other inmates. So in case an accused has already contracted the disease, the person puts in risk the other inmates. By the time the report comes in there is every possibility that others may get infected.

When contacted DG, prisons, Santosh Upadhyay said the police are carrying out COVID-19 test of new prisoners. Prior to that they are being kept in separate cells. If they demonstrate any symptoms, their COVID-19 tests are done. If they test positive for the virus, the court gives bail for treatment. After they recover, they are taken back to the prison. He informed all possible precautionary measures are being taken to keep prisons safe from the virus. However, the ground reality tells a different tale.

COVID-19 infections in various prisons across the country have already set alarm bells ringing. In Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison 181 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. In Delhi’s Tihar Jail, top officials have been infected by the virus.

However, it seems that the Odisha government’s Home Department is oblivious to these developments. They are yet to put things in place. There are 90 prisons in Odisha. In most of these jails the number of inmates exceeds the total capacity. In most places only thermal screening is done for the prisoners. So far 7,235 inmates of various prisons in Odisha have been given bail following a Supreme Court. The apex court has ordered all state governments to prevent overcrowding in prisons.

The prisons lack the infrastructure to conduct tests of prisoners. Proper hygienic measures are also not implemented in the prisons for the safety of the staff and inmates.

For instance, Jharpada jail in the state capital does not have a permanent doctor for regular check up of prisoners. One has been appointed on a contractual basis but is yet to join. Since the inmates are only being subjected to thermal screening, it is difficult to find out if any one of them is a carrier of the COVID-19 virus.

According to information shared by authorities, there were 820 inmates in Jharpada jail against its original capacity of 749. After coronavirus outbreak, 70 prisoners were transferred to other prisons. Similarly, 974 prisoners were in Choudwar jail against its capacity of 961. One hundred inmates have been sent to other jails.

The staff and inmates of all prisons are all living in mortal fear. Each day sees the arrival of newly accused persons. Before entry only thermal screening is carried out on the new arrivals. However, that is not enough to find out whether a person has been affected by the virus. So just thermal screening of accused may not be enough to identify a carrier of the virus.

Staff of various prisons is in contact with inmates. When they return home, they also put their family members and others at risk.

Many are of the opinion that COVID-19 restrictions must be strictly implemented inside prisons. There should be regular testing of inmates and staff. If that does not happen, it is just a matter of time before prisons in Odisha become coronavirus hotspots.

PNN