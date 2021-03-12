New Delhi: Continuing his purple patch, Prthivi Shaw slammed his fourth century (165 off 122 balls) in seven matches to help Mumbai thrash Karnataka by 72 runs in a semi-final encounter Thursday and set up the title clash with Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shaw’s total tally of 754 in seven games at an unbelievable average of 188.5 is an all-time record in a Vijay Hazare tournament.

The year 2020 was not kind to Shaw as he was discarded early by Team India in the Test series against Australia after failing to impress with the bat. Fast forward a few weeks, Shaw seems to be determined to fight his demons and produce one stellar performance after another to fulfil his true potential.

In Mumbai’s match against Pondicherry, Shaw became the 8th Indian batsman to score a double century in 50-over cricket. Shaw reached his double century in just 142 deliveries in what was one of the most blistering innings in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the quarterfinal against Delhi, the Mumbai batsman produced another batting masterclass, scoring 185* to help his side reach the semifinal.

With the Indian Premier League scheduled to start in April, Shaw will be hoping for more heroics for Delhi Capitals to return to the national fold.

