Mumbai: Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday Tuesday. On the occasion of her special day, the actress was wished by her family, and friends from the Hindi film fraternity.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy with Citadel, took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her sister.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day. @parineetichopra”.

Earlier, it was speculated that things were not going well between the cousins when Priyanka decided to miss Parineeti’s wedding with politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur last year but attended a high-profile wedding festivities in India shortly after Parineeti’s marriage.

Actress Athiya Shetty shared the same picture as Priyanka, on her Instagram Story, and wished Parineeti. She wrote, “Happy birthday Pariii lots of love and happiness always! @parineetichopra”.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, whose Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be a critical and commercial failure recently, took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of Parineeti. He wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday @parineetichopra! Here’s to more exciting roles and performances, wishing you the best!”.

The actress was also wished by her mother Reena Chopra, and her brother Shivang Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the streaming movie Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix in which she essayed the role of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur.

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, had its music scored by Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman.

Amar Singh Chamkila won unanimous praise from critics for its storytelling, performances and the music.

The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of the Punjabi singer, who as per the film’s narrative was murdered because of his sleazy songs.