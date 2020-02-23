International actress Priyanka Chopra seemingly has a permanent slot on any entertainment portal across the globe for her stunning fashion sense.

Priyanka who tied the knot with music star Nick Jonas in December, 2018 was spotted with her hubby on the streets of Italy recently.

The actress looked her stunning self in a mini dress by Moschino which had the face of ‘Dracula’ printed on it. PeeCee’s spectacular dress comes at the cost of a spectacular price as well. The dress reportedly costs a whopping Rs 62,000. Well, being an international celebrity has its benefits.

Priyanka floored everyone at the Grammy Awards ceremony earlier in an enchanting gown with a plunging neckline.

The actress made a lot of heads turn with her husband Nick on the red carpet of the gala event.

Priyanka and Nick make an adorable couple and often tease their fans with their public display of affection on social media.

Nick recently took to Instagram to post a cute photo with Priyanka, captioning the image as: “My favourite laugh.”

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘Sky Is Pink’ with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Next on her impressive CV are multiple films in both Hollywood and the Hindi film industry.

IANS