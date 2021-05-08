Mumbai: War actor Hrithik Roshan has worked in given many blockbuster films in his career. But his father Rakesh Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya proved to be a milestone in his career.

Hrithik, who made his big bang debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai suffered a lot after most of his movies, later on, went to be duds in the box office. Although the movies were good with awesome content, they did not click well in the box office.

Movies like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Aap Mujhe Aache Lagne Lage, Yaadein and others did not fare well for Hrithik. But, his comeback with the superhit Koi Mil Gaya gave Hrithik the much-required stardom. He got a completely different identity from this film.

Two other parts of this film Krrish and Krrish 3 have also been made. All were super hit. Preeti Zinta’s pairing with Hrithik was seen in Koi Mil Gaya, while Priyanka Chopra shared the screen with Hrithik in Krrish and Krrish 3.

But, did you know Priyanka Chopra was not his first choice for Krrish. Rakesh Roshan had earlier cast Amrita Rao and they also had a photoshoot, but Rakesh was not impressed by it and decided to replace Amrita. After this, this role went to Priyanka Chopra.

In her 2006 interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita had opened up about how she missed the opportunity to star in Krrish due to the lack of chemistry between her and Hrithik.

“Hrithik and me did a photoshoot and unfortunately the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life,” she had said.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War also starring Tiger Shroff. The movie went on to become a blockbuster. He will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Vikram Vedha that will also star Saif Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is busy in her Hollywood projects.