New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow this week to hold meetings with party functionaries. It will be followed up by tours of other districts of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to the state is aimed at energising the party cadre and preparing the organisation for a pitched electoral battle against the BJP, sources said Monday.

Priaynka’s visit to Lucknow is expected to begin on July 14. She Monday brainstormed with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on the preparations for the next year’s Assembly Polls. During the meeting, the party resolved to hit the streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price rise and law and order.

During the meeting the issue of rising prices, the coronavirus situation, the recently held panchayat elections in UP and organisational training camps were discussed, sources said.

Priyanka’s Lucknow visit is expected to be for three-four days. She will hold meetings with all Pradesh Congress Committee members and district and city presidents from various parts of UP, sources informed. They said that Priyanka will also meet kisan union representatives and take stock of the work done by the party’s manifesto committee. She will also hold meetings with groups of unemployed youth who are battling various recruitment issues, the sources said.

In her meeting with senior leaders, Priyanka noted that people are troubled by soaring inflation with prices of petrol, diesel, mustard oil, fruits and vegetables ‘sky high’. The Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh also pointed out that though the input cost of farmers had doubled, their income had come down. Priyanka also flagged the violence during the panchayat polls and alleged that BJP workers indulged in stone-pelting and firing.