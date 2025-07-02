Bhubaneswar: At least four workers from Odisha were killed and four others injured in the explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Telangana, an officer said Wednesday.

So far, at least 36 people were killed and several others injured in the powerful blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. The explosion occurred Monday (June 30) at Sigachi Industries’ plant in Pashamylaram.

“As per information received from the local district administration, four people from Odisha were killed in the blast and another four people, among whom one is serious, are under treatment,” Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Directorate of Odisha Parivaar, told PTI over phone from the spot.

Panda, along with another officer, has been rushed to the spot on the instructions of the Odisha government to extend necessary support to the people from the state.

The deceased were identified as R Jaganmohan from Chatrapur area in Ganjam district, Lagnajit Duari from Tigiria area in Cuttack district, Manoj Rout from Simulia in Balasore district and Dolagovind Sahu from Dharmasala in Jajpur district, he said.

The injured persons are Samir Padhi of Ganjam district, Chandan Kumar Nayak of Bhadrak, Nilambar Bhadra of Nabarangpur and Chitrasen Batra. Among the injured persons, Samir Padhi is in serious condition with 35 per cent burn injuries and he is in ICU, the officer said.

Panda said the bodies of people from Odisha have been sent to their native places through ambulances on Monday.

“The local administration informed us that 143 people were working in the factory when the blast took place. Many of them were engaged through contractors in the non-formal sector, for which it was difficult to say how many Odia people were working there,” he said.

