Bengaluru: The probe into the possible role of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the gold smuggling case has lent credence to the DRI’s allegations that his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao, misused police protocols, sources said Thursday.

According to official sources, during the inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, a detailed analysis of records at Bengaluru airport revealed that the Kannada actress had misused police protocol services during her foreign travels, particularly upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai.

Analysis of CCTV footage at the airport further indicated that she availed herself of the DGP-rank officer’s protocol services every time she arrived from Dubai at Bengaluru airport, the sources added.

The Karnataka government sent the DGP-rank officer on compulsory leave Saturday.

Recently, the senior IPS officer was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case. His statement was subsequently recorded by the investigating team led by Gupta.

March 10, the state government appointed Gupta to probe Rao’s possible involvement in Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao’s, alleged gold smuggling activities.

Rao, an IPS officer, was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth Rs12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following this, searches were conducted at her residence, where officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated in a press release.

