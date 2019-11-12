Bhubaneswar: The rare craniopagus surgery conducted successfully by a team led by eminent neurosurgeon Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra at AIIMS, New Delhi in 2017 has featured in 2020 edition of Limca Book of Records.

The team comprising 125 doctors and paramedical staff helped separate 28-month-old Jaga and Kalia, conjoined twins from Odisha who were joined at the cranium.

The complex surgery was conducted in two stages – first August 28, 2017 and then October 25, 2017. It was recorded as the first craniopagus surgery in India in the record book.

Talking to newspersons here Tuesday, Mahapatra, who was the head of Neurosurgery department at AIIMS at that time, said though a difficult challenge, it was the first successful craniopagus surgery in India.

“The facilities and expertise available at AIIMS in New Delhi made it possible,” he said adding his colleague Prof Deepak Kumar Gupta and a large number of doctors and paramedics toiled hard to separate the twins.

One of the features of the surgery was that a vein taken from the vein bank at AIIMS was grafted in Kalia’s brain as the children shared only one vein and it was the first such case of vein grafting in the world, he said.

After Jaga and Kalia were admitted to AIIMS, a preliminary assessment was made to ascertain whether they could stand the arduous surgical processes. “We decided to go ahead after the twins were made to undergo all tests under anesthesia conducted July 26, 2017 over a 12-hour period.”

Mahapatra said the team constituted to take up the surgical separation took advice from Prof James T Goodrich, a famous paediatric neurosurgeon at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, as he had done two such surgeries earlier and was considered the top most expert in the field in the world.

“We spent time gathering as much information about fused brains as possible and conducted three dry runs before the actual surgery was performed,” he said adding “we knew that all our efforts could yield 20-25 per cent success.”

But the entire team in AIIMS gave its 100 per cent which hugely contributed to the success of the surgery, he added.