Cuttack: The week-long Swadeshi Mela 2026 is underway at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground and will continue till February 12, celebrating indigenous products and grassroots entrepreneurship.

The mela features around 400 stalls with participation from all 30 districts of Odisha, showcasing products by Producer Groups (PGs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The event is jointly organised by ORMAS with 150 stalls, Subhadra Shakti with 150 stalls, and the Handicrafts department with 100 stalls.

The event aims to provide a strong marketing platform for rural producers, artisans, women-led SHGs and farmer collectives, promoting self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

The stalls showcase a wide range of products, including handcrafted items, handloom and textile goods, millet-based and value-added foods, organic and natural products, bamboo and cane crafts, terracotta, tribal artefacts, spices, honey and traditional delicacies — reflecting the richness and diversity of Odisha’s rural economy.

A special attraction of the mela is the National Awardee stalls, where nationally recognised master artisans are showcasing their exceptional craftsmanship.

These stalls highlight innovation and excellence while underscoring efforts to preserve traditional art forms at the highest level.

Jute Mark India products are also being featured, promoting eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. These products assure quality standards while supporting artisans and farmers, reducing environmental impact, and encouraging the use of biodegradable materials.

Products with ISO certification are also being showcased to assure consumers of internationally recognised quality, safety and management standards, thereby boosting confidence and expanding market opportunities.

All food-related stalls are strictly adhering to FSSAI licensing norms, ensuring food safety, hygiene and quality assurance for consumers.

During the mela, the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative is being prominently showcased, highlighting unique products from each district of Odisha.

These ODOP items are already displayed at railway stations across the state, helping provide national exposure and improved market access for district-level producers.

Additionally, the mela is highlighting GI (Geographical Indication) tagged products that signify the unique identity and regional origin of traditional goods.

GI tagging ensures authenticity, protects indigenous knowledge and enhances market value, directly benefiting local producers through greater recognition and income.

The participation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) enables farmers to directly engage with consumers and bulk buyers, helping improve incomes, reduce intermediaries and promote sustainable agricultural practices.