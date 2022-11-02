Bhadrak: The Bhadrak district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the bypoll to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency. Campaigning of the political parties ended Tuesday with the bypoll scheduled for November 3. All the leaders of the various political parties and their members were asked to leave the constituency by the district administration officials within 6.00pm.

District Collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bonder and SP Charan Singh Meena elaborated Tuesday at a press conference here the steps being taken for peaceful conduct of the byelection. “All entry and exit points to the constituency will be sealed while hotels, kalyan mandaps and community centres will be searched thoroughly,” the two officials said. Votes will be cast in 250 booths while 30 sector officers and 11 magistrates will be deployed.

Webcasting of the election process will be done in 116 booths and 28 flying squads will be pressed into service on the day of the election, the officials added. Toilet and drinking water facilities will be available at all the polling stations while wheelchairs will be there for differently-abled people, the district collector informed. Meena said that 50 booths have been identified as ‘hypersensitive’ while 60 has been designated ‘sensitive’. Polling officials along with a large posse of police personnel have been sent to the booths. The constituency has been divided into three zones under 22 platoons of police, Meena added.