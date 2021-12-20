Sambalpur: In a first, an artificial limb restoration centre has been established at Sambalpur, a report said. The centre, which is the first of its kind in the state, has been established at regional rehabilitation centre at Balibandha in Sambalpur.

District Collector Subham Saxena inaugurated the centre, Saturday.

The centre has been named as Silicon Cosmetic Restoration Workshop. The centre will help implant the fingers, nails, eyes, ears, lips and other body parts in individuals according to their complexion.

Inaugurating the centre, Collector Saxena gave away prosthetic thumb to a 24-year-old widow Tapaswini Meher of Khetrajpur, two left palms to a 13-year-old boy Aman Barik and 12-year-old Hrushikesh Patel of Bada Bazaar, a cosmetic left ear to 11-year-old girl Baby Kandulona of Tileimal in Redhakhole, Saturday.

People from Sambalpur as well as other districts will be benefited by this centre, the Collector said. The centre has been established with support of the district administration and funds available from the department of social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Two experts from Delhi trained the centre’s employee Sachidananda Khuntia. Other staff will undergo training in phases.

Santosh Kumar Nayak, officer of social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities, Rabindra Nath Satapathy, district welfare officer for the disabled and the staff of the regional rehabilitation centre among others was present at the function.

PNN