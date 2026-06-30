Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Tuesday said children are the nation’s greatest asset and that protecting their rights is a collective responsibility of the government and society.

Parida said this while inaugurating a five-day orientation training programme for the newly appointed chairpersons and members of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs).

“Odisha is continuously strengthening its child protection ecosystem through institutional capacity building, improved service delivery, enhanced monitoring mechanisms and regular training of frontline functionaries,” she said.

Parida said the state government is committed to building a strong, child-centric protection system and ensuring justice, care and rehabilitation for every vulnerable child.

The five-day orientation programme has been organised by the Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) under the Women & Child Development Department to equip newly appointed CWC members with knowledge, legal understanding and practical skills required to effectively discharge their statutory responsibilities under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.