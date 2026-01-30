Kozhikode: V. Srinivasan, husband of Rajya Sabha member and Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday.

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence in Payyoli in Kerala’s Kozhikode district and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead, family sources said, adding that he felt uneasy around midnight, and despite being taken to the nearby hospital, he breathed his last.

The sudden demise has sent shockwaves through sporting and political circles across the country.

Usha was in New Delhi at the time of the incident to attend the ongoing Parliament session. She is returning to her hometown and is expected to arrive shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Usha over the phone and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband.

The Prime Minister conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for Usha to bear the irreparable loss.

Srinivasan was a native of Ponnani in Malappuram district and had a strong association with sports from an early age. The two tied the knot in 1991.

A former kabaddi player, he later joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), where he served as an officer.

Despite his sporting background and professional career, Srinivasan maintained a low public profile throughout his life.

He was widely regarded as a pillar of support to Usha during her illustrious athletics career and later during her transition into public life and sports administration.

After she was appointed president of the Indian Olympic Association and became a Rajya Sabha member, Srinivasan continued to stay away from the public glare, focusing on family and personal commitments.

Close associates describe him as disciplined, soft-spoken and deeply committed to the values of sport and public service.

The couple is survived by their son, Dr Ujjwal Vighnesh.

Condolences have been pouring in from political leaders, sportspersons and sports administrators across the country.

Several sporting bodies expressed deep grief, noting that Srinivasan played a quiet yet significant role in supporting one of India’s most iconic athletes.