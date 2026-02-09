Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said citizens’ voices are paramount for his government and public hearings have become an integral part of governance in the state.

Majhi made the remarks after holding the 17th session of the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell.

“Nearly 94 per cent of the complaints received from the public till the 16th round of grievance hearing sessions were resolved,” the CMO said, adding that of the 14,054 complaints received through the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, 13,169 complaints had resolved.

The pending complaints are under process, it said.

“Ours is the people’s own government, where every citizen’s voice is important. With this resolve, we are continuously working to remove the gap between the administration and the people. Our primary objective is to consider the problems and grievances of the common people with utmost sensitivity and provide quick as well as permanent solutions to them,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Accompanied by five ministers – Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, and Rabinarayan Naik -, the chief minister started the public hearing with priority to differently abled complainants, senior citizens, and patients with serious illnesses.

Around 1,000 people lodged their petitions which mostly related to basic amenities, livelihood support, and pending welfare measures.

Authorities concerned were directed to examine the grievances and take necessary action, an official said.

The chief minister has assured the complainants that their grievances would be addressed on priority and directed departments to take prompt action.

Majhi after becoming the chief minister in June 2024, began the public grievance hearing programme in July 2024.

Till the 16th session, more than 56,000 citizens participated in grievance hearings.

In addition, more than 1.49 lakh complaints were received through online portals and postal services. About 88 per cent of these complaints have already been disposed of, the statement added.