Angul: In a bid to do away with the interference of middlemen, Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) has decided to introduce ‘public information address system’ at almost all the wards to inform patients about various details like the availability of medicine, which doctor is available at which ward, the duration of doctor’s availability etc.

Cases of gullible patients falling in the traps of ‘dalals’ are coming to the fore here at this DHH at regular intervals. This apart, patients visiting the DHH often complain about the lack of system to make them aware about the facilities available at the DHH.

In order to address the above-mentioned problems, the DHH is going to ‘public information address system’. Starting from outdoor the system is made available for male ward, female ward, O&G ward, surgery ward, pediatric ward, on third and fifth floors.

Through this system, patients will be informed about the services available free of cost at the DHH. They will also be informed about the doctor’s whereabouts and availability.

When asked, some outpatients said they would be immensely benefitted from this facility. “There are many patients coming from remote areas and most of them are not aware of the available facilities at the DHH and they fall prey to ‘dalals’. They will no longer get duped,” they observed.

Apart from informing visitors, the ‘public information address system’ will help disseminate important information meant for hospital staff, sources at the DHH said.

According to the DHH authorities, the system is being introduced following the directive of the government that asks all the DHHs to must have ‘public information address system’.

The Angul DHH has started the work on it with a budget of Rs 1 lakh. The new facility will be inaugurated January 26, informed the DHH authorities.

Meanwhile, several gossips regarding irregularities in floating and awarding the tender are doing the rounds. DHH authorities have kept all these things under the carpet by not putting up any information on notice board.

When contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Amarendranath Mohanty refuted it saying all about the tender has been pinned up on the notice board.

PNN