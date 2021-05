Chennai: Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy tested Covid positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai according to Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan’s office.

Rangasamy, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Puducherry May 7 tested positive Sunday evening after a test at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital, Puducherry. He left for Chennai to get treatment and was admitted to a private hospital.

All the public programmes of the Chief Minister stand cancelled.

Rangasamy is the leader of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and led the NDA to victory in the recent elections. The AINRC won 10 seats while its coalition partner BJP got 6 seats. Independents garnered 6 seats, DMK 6 seats and the Indian National Congress won 2 seats.