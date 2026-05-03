Pune: The father of the Pune rape and murder victim Sunday demanded that capital punishment be handed down to the accused, appealing to politicians not to reach their residence for offering condolences.

In a video message, the victim’s father said, “We have currently come to Dehu for the immersion of her ashes. During this time, I received calls from my family members and friends informing me that several politicians are coming here to offer condolences or to meet with us. Therefore, my family and I have only one wish: until my daughter receives true justice — until that monster is hanged — no politician should come to our home to meet us. This is my humble request.”

“We will meet with politicians, or anyone else who wishes to meet us, only after that monster has been hanged. Until that monster faces the gallows, I humbly request that no politician come to my home to offer condolences,” he added.

In a chilling reminder of the growing insecurity being faced by the most vulnerable members of our society, the Bhor Taluka region of Pune has been rocked by a crime of unimaginable cruelty. A 65-year-old man stands accused of the sexual assault and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl, reportedly ending her life by crushing her with a stone.

As per the initial information, the incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon, and her family started a frantic search. During the search, her mutilated and bloodied body was discovered.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused, an old man taking the toddler along, which helped police identify and detain him.

The gruesome crime has triggered a massive wave of anger among residents.

The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, has condemned the act in the strongest terms, describing it as a “blot on humanity.” He directed the Pune Rural Police to ensure a watertight case and announced that the trial would be conducted in a Fast-Track Court.

CM Fadnavis assured the public that the “true story and all facts will be brought to light soon” and that the government would seek the death penalty for the accused to set a stern precedent. He has ordered increased police patrolling in the Bhor region to restore a sense of security among residents.

Following the massive protests in Nasrapur, CM Fadnavis confirmed that senior police officials, including the SP of Pune Rural, are overseeing the investigation to ensure no loopholes remain in the prosecution’s case.