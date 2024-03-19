Rourkela: Punishment is not torture but a way to model the personality and strengthen the person emotionally. It’s not an impediment but rather a tool for growth, both physically and psychologically, says Kargil War hero Subedar Major and Honorary Captain, PVC Yogendra Singh Yadav. Having received Param Vir Chakra (PVC) at the age of 19, Yadav has earned the rare distinction of being the youngest recipient of India’s highest gallantry award to date.

Despite being hit by 15 bullets and almost losing his hand in close combat, Yadav played a major role in capturing the formidable Tiger Hills. The Param Vir Chakra was announced for Yadav posthumously, but it was soon discovered that he was recuperating in a hospital, and it was his namesake who had been slain in the mission. Yadav, after retiring from the Indian Army, has now taken up the role of a motivational speaker. Invited by the Students Activity Centre of NIT Rourkela, Yadav spoke to a packed auditorium full of students in the Steel City recently.

In an exclusive conversation with Orissa POST, the Kargil War hero bared his mind on punishment and its positive impact on a person. “I must say punishment in schools or at home should not be regarded as something which stalls the growth of the kid. Rather it is a positive potion to harden someone to face the challenges of life,” said the PVC awardee.

As per Yadav, the suicidal tendency prevailing among the young students these days is “because they lack mental toughness. Parents are bringing up their children without really making them realise the realities of life and punishment is one of them.” Sharing his own experience, he said, “Punishment was common in our homes and we carried that attitude with us when we joined the Indian Army. In the army, punishment is not to punish you but to toughen you.” Further strengthening his argument, he said, “The army training makes us so strong that we are ready to face any tough situation. The Kargil War and the heroics of the Indian soldiers are the brightest examples of that toughness. So, when I was approaching Tiger Hill, there was no fear, no hesitation. The only thing in mind was that the task needs to be completed no matter what.” Yadav ridiculed those parents who blame the teacher for punishing their children.

For the soldier, it was the arrogance of money, as he explained, “They have pride in their money and very often they argue that the teacher has no right to punish as they are paying good amount.” “These parents will say you cannot mistreat our child, but, punishment is not mistreatment. It is a way to teach him many lessons of life and prepare him for his future,” he further explained. Yadav also stressed on rigorous and regular physical activities for the students. “These days, youths hardly do any physical activity. Never forget that physical activities will make you emotionally strong and intelligent. Games teach you to be humble in victory and to accept defeat gracefully. There is no better lesson in the classroom than what you learn in the field while playing.”

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP