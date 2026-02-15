Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up Sunday, said sources.

They further said he felt unwell in Sangrur, following which he was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The doctors at the hospital are still examining him. However, there is no statement from the Fortis Hospital yet.

Earlier in the day, he was in Sangrur, where he, along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Dhuri in Sangrur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Mann’s scheduled engagements in Fazilka were cancelled.

In September last year, Mann was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate.

Prior to that, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.

PTI