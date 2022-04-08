Mumbai: Liam Livingstone smashed a quickfire half-century to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here Friday.

Sent in to bat, Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes. Opener Shikhar Dhawan contributed a valuable 35.

For the Titans, star spinner Rashid Khan (3/22) snared three wickets, while medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (2/37), who is making his IPL debut, accounted for two Punjab batters.

Mohammed Shami (1/36), Hardik Pandya (1/36) and Lockie Ferguson (1/33) claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings 189 for 9 in 20 overs: (Liam Livingstone 64, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rashid Khan 3/22)

PTI