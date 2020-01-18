Puri: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stones for several mega projects in the Holy City, the district administration Friday expedited the process to demolish structures coming within 75-metre radius of Srimandir.

At least three buildings on private plots at Kakudikhai Square were demolished in the presence of senior officials of the district administration, four executive magistrates and two platoons of armed police personnel.

The administration deployed a few bulldozers and earthmovers to raze the three multi-storey buildings.

The owners of the private plots had earlier sold their properties to the district administration and accepted compensation-cum-rehabilitation package to pave way for the creation of a heritage corridor around Srimandir, sources said.

Security personnel sealed several roads at Kakudikhai Square early in the morning to facilitate the eviction drive. Fire brigade personnel sprayed water on the debris to tackle dusts.

“Srimandir kitchen is located close to Kakudikhai Square. Possibility was there that dusts from the demolition site might enter into the shrine kitchen. So, fire brigade personnel were asked to spray water on the fallen debris,” said an official of the district administration.

The administration, meanwhile, held discussions with some Darji (tailor) servitors of Srimandir to acquire their landed properties for the heritage corridor. “We will provide compensation to the Darji servitors and acquire their plots,” added the official.

Additional collector Binoy Kumar Dash said around 90 per cent of private households within 75-metre radius of Srimandir has sold their landed properties to the district administration. “We are holding discussions with the remaining 10 per cent households to acquire their land in lieu of compensation package.”