Puri: Ending a long wait, the Odisha government Wednesday officially upgraded Puri city from a municipality to a Municipal Corporation, an official said.

According to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office, a notification was issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department regarding the upgrade of Puri municipality into a municipal corporation.

With this, Puri has become the sixth city in the state to attain municipal corporation status, after Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela.

In July, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said that he would upgrade Puri municipality into a municipal corporation.

The move is expected to improve civic amenities, infrastructure, and services for residents, pilgrims, and visitors, besides enabling the city to access central assistance under schemes for pilgrim centres and major urban areas.

The CMO also said as a New Year gift, the state government declared four towns as Notified Area Councils (NACs). They are Loisingha in Bolangir district, Chandikhol in Jajpur district, Jashipur in Mayurbhanj district, and Basta in Balasore district.

The government has also notified expansion of the jurisdiction of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

PTI