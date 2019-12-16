Puri: The city municipality has decided to provide cotton bags to the citizens which can be used for shopping purposes.

Collector Balwant Singh, speaking at a meeting on ‘Mo Puri Swachh Puri’ campaign, Sunday, said the civic authorities have deployed as many as 40 vehicles to collect garbage from various localities of the city. “We will deploy a few e-rickshaws to collect garbage from narrow lanes. The civic body will set up 11 micro composting centres in the city. Notices will be served on households who are not cooperating with the authorities in garbage collection. The city municipality will provide a cotton bag to each household for carrying vegetables and grocery items,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra Sunday urged the residents of Puri to maintain cleanliness in their localities which would help attract more tourists to the coastal city.

“All the residents of Puri must come forward to make the Holy City one of the cleanest cities of the country. The Pilgrim City can be an example for others if its residents maintain cleanliness and proper sanitation in their localities,” Mishra said while participating in the meeting under the aegis of ‘Mo Puri Swachh Puri’ campaign launched by the district administration.

Mishra argued that children should be taught lessons on cleanliness and proper sanitation in schools. “Children can make their parents aware of cleanliness. The Holy City has failed to secure good rank in the cleanliness survey. We will work together to do better in future,” Mishra said.

Participating in the event, Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi urged the locals to cooperate with the municipal body of the city for proper disposal of solid waste. “Government cannot do all things singlehandedly. We have to cooperate with the government. Devotees from across the globe come to Puri to visit Srimandir. We should keep our surroundings clean,” Sarangi said.

Former minister Maheswar Mohanty said cleanliness and development and interwoven. “We cannot achieve development without maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitation. We all know that no industry can be established in Puri. So, the city can achieve development through tourism sector,” Mohanty added.