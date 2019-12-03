Puri: Expressing concern over the rising cases of sexual assault in the state, Opposition BJP and Congress Tuesday demanded the resignation of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Both BJP and Congress accused the state government of trying to protect the accused and sabotage investigations in cases pertaining to atrocities against women.

The protests grew louder in view of the Puri gangrape wherein a minor was abducted and allegedly gangraped by men including a policeman- now arrested.

Demanding a CBI probe into the Puri incident, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik Tuesday said, “The state is experiencing a steep rise in sexual assault cases with each passing day. Since policemen are involved in the Puri gangrape case, the investigation by Odisha police is unlikely to be effective. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who holds the home department, should resign on moral grounds and the case should be handed over to CBI.”

Activists of Congress’ student wing NSUI also took out a rally demanding the CM’s resignation in Bhubaneswar Tuesday. Hundreds of these activists were taken into preventive custody while they were on their way to gherao Naveen Niwas.

Meanwhile, out of the four accused in the Puri incident, two persons including the prime accused have been arrested. They will be produced in the court Tuesday, police said.

DIG (Central) Ashish Singh assured to investigate the case on priority and has promised to submit a chargesheet within 20 days.

“Prime accused in the case constable Jitendra Sethi and his accomplice Rajesh Sethi have been arrested so far. Four teams have been formed to investigate the case. We will also seek conduct the trial of this case in a fast-track court. Chargesheet will be filed within 20 days,” said Singh briefing media Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that a minor girl while waiting near Nimapara bus terminal Monday to return to her home at Kakatpur in Puri district was allegedly offered a lift by the accused men in their car. After she boarded the vehicle, they abducted her and took her to the government quarters of the prime accused near Jhadeswari Club in Puri and gangraped her, the girl had complained.

Notably, Jitendra had been dismissed from service in February by the then Puri SP after multiple charges of misconduct including physical harassment were reported against him. However, he was found to be in possession of his police identity card. DIG Singh said that a separate case has been lodged against him in this connection.