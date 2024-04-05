Puri: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Friday night nabbed five professional criminals while they were planning to loot train passengers.

The GRP also recovered various equipment to be used in the robbery, GRP Inspector Santosh Kumar Bahinipati said.

He said Thursday night at about 11 PM a joint patrolling team of GRP and RPF in Puri, rounded up five persons and recovered black face masks, knives, chilli powder packets, mobile phones, and drugs from them.

The GRP said during interrogation it was revealed that they were planning to loot passengers between Puri to Khurda road.

Train tickets from Puri to Khurda Road were also recovered from them.

They were identified as Jayant Baliarsingh from Brahmagiri, Rajanikant Nahak from Ganjam, Bishnudhankar Naik from Kandhamal, Pinku Behera from Kumbharpara in Puri town and Sunil Rout from Kendrapara district.

