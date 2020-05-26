Puri: Persons working in the prison here breathed a sigh of relief after testing negative for COVID-19. They had come in contact with an under trial prisoner who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

Kumbharpara police had arrested a man in connection with theft and produced him in a local court. The man was then sent to prison a week back. As is the protocol now, he was tested for coronavirus. His report turned out to be positive.

This revelation prompted the jail authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests on five persons who had come in contact with the infected man. The under trial prisoner had shared the cell with seven others. Their samples were also sent for testing. “Monday all test reports turned out to be negative,” informed jailor Dillip Kumar Jena.

Notably, 30 personnel of the Kumbharpada police station including the inspector-in-charge (IIC) was in quarantine after coming to know that the accused had tested positive for the virus. Their swabs were also sent for tests and their reports also turned out to be negative.

PNN