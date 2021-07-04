Puri: Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC would be clamped on the Grand Road in the pilgrim city Puri from July 11 night till July 13 noon and all roads connecting to the road will be sealed to prevent the devotees to witness the Rath Yatra.

This year, only the servitors would pull the three chariots and no officials would participate in pulling the chariots as happened in last year amid Covid-19 pandemic.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting by the temple administration with Chhatisha Nijog Saturday. The meeting also took several decisions for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra proceedings.

Jagannath temple Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said only the servitors who tested negative in RT PCR test would be allowed to participate in the festival.

About 2,200 servitors besides temple officials and police personnel would undergo the Covid test before the car festival.

Twenty first-aid centers and drinking water supply units would operate along the entire 3 kms stretch of Grand Road (Badadanda) from the Lion’s gate to the Gundicha templ to treat servitors for dehydration and other ailments during the pulling of the chariots.

About 6,000 liters of sanitizers have been purchased by the temple administration. The servitors would be provided with sanitizers and a towel each before pulling of the chariots.

Kumar said the servitors have agreed to minimise their presence on the chariots. There would be no obstruction in front of the deities by servitors.

The servitors would not be allowed to carry mobile phones with cameras and they would be debarred to take selfies on the chariots.

After the chariots reached the Gundicha temple, the final destination, conveyance would be made available for servitors to return to their home.

Special arrangements have been made to facilitate live telecast of the grand event by the I&PR department which would provide links to other private channels, Kumar said.

Every nijog has been asked to furnish their number of servitor list at the earliest.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) adopted last year would be followed this year too, the temple Chief administrator said.

This year owners of houses located alongside the Grand Road (Badadanda) would be allowed to witness the festival maintaining social distance norms from their houses. They should not under any circumstance allow their relatives to go to the rooftop to witness the fete.

The administration has been enumerating the numbers of family members in each house and strict legal action would be taken against them if any violation notices, Kumar said.

The meeting told that out of eight important temple doors that required replacement, three teakwood doors have already been completed while silver plating work is in progress in Mumbai.

During the Rath Yatra when deities would be away in Gundicha temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) experts would examine the Garbhagruha of the 12th-century edifice and carry out the repairs if needed.

The ASI would use laser scanners to assess the strength and the health of stones and document the present condition of Garbhagruha and Ratnasinghasana, the ASI deputy superintendent said.

This apart, illumination of the entire temple and complex would be completed within three months, the temple chief administrator said.

UNI