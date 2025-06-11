Puri: Tension gripped Puri during ‘Snana Purnima’ following the suspicious death of a senior servitor in the Rabeni Choura area of Gudia Sahi.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Dikhit, a servitor from Mahasuar Sahi. Police suspect it to be a case of murder.

According to the source, Dikhit was reportedly headed toward Gudia Sahi before his death. A person under suspicion has fled following the incident.

The incident has sparked concern as it occurred despite the presence of a police camp and heightened security arrangements in the area during the temple rituals.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

PNN