Puri: An 83-year-old servitor of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered Wednesday, police said.

The body of Jagannath Dikshit (83), who was a ‘supakar’ (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudia Sahi, they said. Dikshit is a resident of Mahasuar Sahi.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident,” SP Vinit Agarwal said.

A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dikshit’s body on the roadside, police said.

A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the ‘Snana Yatra’ festival at the temple.

