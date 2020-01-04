Puri: The Hinduism Today, a magazine publishing from Hawaii in US, has conferred ‘Hindu of the Year’ award on Puri Gobardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Since Shankarcharya is prohibited from crossing seas, the magazine’s Odisha correspondent Mangala Prasad Mohanty Friday felicitated him at his mutt in Puri.

On this occasion, mutt’s spokesperson Manoj Kumar Rath said, “Puri Shankaracharya receiving the award is a matter of great pride for Sanatan Hindus.” The magazine has conferred the award on him in recognition of his efforts to protect the religion and guiding India through the current phase, he added.