Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced temporary regulation of several train services to facilitate major infrastructure upgrades at Puri railway station. Railway authorities said the project aims to improve passenger amenities and operational efficiency at the station.

As part of the upgrade, ballastless track will be constructed in the station yard and new facilities will be developed at Platforms 7 and 8.

To enable the execution of these works, several trains will be short-terminated or short-originated at nearby stations between March 11 and May 16 on specified dates.

During this period, some trains will terminate at Sakhigopal, Bir Purushottampur, Khurda Road Railway Station and Malatipatpur railway stations instead of reaching Puri. Similarly, the corresponding return services will originate from these stations instead of Puri.

Some of the major trains affected include Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Puri Express, Gandhidham–Puri Express, Kamakhya–Puri Express, Tirupati–Puri Express, Sealdah–Puri Duronto Express, Valsad–Puri Express, and the Sambalpur–Puri Intercity Express, which will be regulated on various dates during the two-month period.