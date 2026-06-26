Bhubaneswar: In a major infrastructure announcement for the holy city of Puri, state government has unveiled plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art multipurpose convention centre with a seating capacity of 1,000, aimed at transforming the city into a premier destination for conferences, cultural events, exhibitions, and large-scale public gatherings.

The announcement was made during the state-level urban outreach programme organised by the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department under the theme “Jan Bhagidari for Viksit Odisha: Empowered Citizens – Inclusive Cities – Sustainable Urban Future.” The proposed facility is envisioned as a modern, world-class civic asset equipped with contemporary amenities and flexible event spaces capable of hosting national and international conventions, academic and professional conferences, cultural festivals, government functions, and community events. The project is expected to address the long-standing need for a large, modern venue in Puri and significantly enhance the city’s event-hosting capabilities.

Recognising Puri’s unique identity as one of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations and an emerging global tourism hub, H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra emphasised that the convention centre would play a pivotal role in supporting the city’s growing aspirations while complementing ongoing efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and public amenities. The Minister directed the Commissioner, Puri Municipal Corporation, to initiate the necessary administrative processes and preparatory groundwork for the project on priority, ensuring its timely implementation. Mahapatra said, “Puri occupies a special place on the global cultural and spiritual map.

As the city continues to attract visitors, pilgrims, scholars, and delegates from across the country and abroad, the need for a modern convention facility has become increasingly important. This project will not only fill a critical infrastructure gap but also create new opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange, knowledge-sharing, and economic growth.” The Minister further announced that the state government is developing a broader roadmap for the creation of similar multipurpose civic infrastructure across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha in a phased manner. The initiative aims to strengthen urban amenities, encourage community engagement, and support the evolving needs of rapidly growing urban centres.