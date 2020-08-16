Puri: In a video clip that has recently gone viral, a woman is seen mercilessly thrashing her 15-month-old son. The incident is reported from Paikasahi village under Gop police limits in this district. The video was reportedly uploaded on social media by the woman’s husband.

Gop police have meanwhile collected the video and launched an investigation on the basis of the complaint lodged by the husband.

Sources said, Chakradhar Sahu, the husband, sells potatoes in Bhubaneswar. There had been disturbances in his family. With an intention to know what is actually going on in his absence, he fitted CCTV cameras in his house without informing anyone in his family. Later, he went through the recorded video clips. What he saw left him speechless. His wife was seen thrashing and even strangulating their son in the footage that left him horrified.

On the other hand, his wife admitted that she had beaten up her son but denied the allegation of harassing her in-laws. As the news spread, local villagers demanded action against the woman.

PNN