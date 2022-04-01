Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya, shared an update regarding his collaboration with Pushpa director Sukumar.

The Indra actor, who took to his social media websites, announced that he has joined hands with Sukumar for an ad shoot. Writing a small note about Sukumar, Chiranjeevi shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the advertisement shooting spot.

Chiranjeevi, who penned a simple post, wrote, “Everyone is aware of Sukumar’s talent. Now that the director has shot an ad shoot with me, I am glad to have worked with him”.

దర్శకుడుగా సుకుమార్ ప్రతిభ అందరికి తెలిసిందే. ఓ ad film కోసం, వారి దర్శకత్వం లో షూటింగ్ నేను చాలా enjoy చేశాను.ఈ యాడ్ నిర్మించిన శుభగృహ రియల్ ఎస్టేట్ వారికి శుభాభినందనలు. pic.twitter.com/3iZmcyLmvy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 1, 2022

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is having a tight schedule, with Bholaa Shankar, Godfather, and CHIRU 154 in the making.

Acharya is up for a grand theatrical release April 29.