Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration has sought the help of private hospitals in treating COVID-19 patients as part of efforts to increase resources on tap.

72 private hospitals in the district have been asked to earmark beds and isolations wards for COVID-19 patients.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directed the hospital authority to arrange isolation wards within three days with special staff and nurses. “Strict action will be taken against the violators,” added Kulange.

Sources said there are total 1,119 beds in 72 private hospitals in the district. From the 1,119 beds, 455 beds can be used for isolation ward.

Kulange also directed the district health department to open temporary health centers at every panchayat office.

Following Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik’s order, the lockdown in the district has started from Sunday 7 am and will continue till March 29, 9pm.

The Collector said, “The district people have to follow the CM’s order to save the district’s people from the spread of COVID-19 outbreak. Except shops selling vegetable, fish, mutton, egg, milk and medicine, all other shops have been closed down.”

Collector urged the people to avoid gathering of more than seven people in a place.

