Quetta: The Balochistan government temporarily suspended mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital Quetta as part of security measures for the Muharram processions, local media reported Wednesday.

The seventh procession of Muharram was taken out amid tight security in Quetta Tuesday.

Mobile phone and internet services were implemented as a precautionary measure to counter security alerts and protect people who were participating in the religious gatherings. The cellular networks and mobile data remained suspended in the majority of areas, resulting in people not being able to connect and local businesses facing challenges in conducting work, Pakistan’s The Express Tribune reported.

Apart from mobile network disruption, strict security measures were implemented in Quetta, with police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel deployed at all main entry and exit points of the city.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a security plan for the observance of 9th and 10th Muharram in the province. Mobile phone services will remain suspended partially in selected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security officials said that mobile phone services will remain suspended in some areas while partial restrictions will be enforced in other sensitive places. The measures taken by the government are aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident during the religious observances, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier this month, residents of several areas in the Lower South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that they were facing difficulties due to the complete suspension of mobile internet services over the past two months. They urged the federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant institutions to take immediate measures to restore mobile internet services in the impacted regions, the Dawn reported.

A local resident said the mobile internet is not working in several areas of Birmal and Wana tehsils, resulting in thousands of people not having access to essential communication and digital services. The affected areas in Birmal tehsil include Landi Doag, Ji Khel Staff, Shin Warsak, Azam Warsak, Kalotai and Nargasi, while residents of Ghowa Kohwa, Zeri Noor, Dazha Ghundai and Kari Kot in tehsil Wana are facing prolonged suspension of mobile internet services.

Local residents said that internet access has become a necessity in today’s life, and the continued disruption has severely impacted their regular life and communication.

Students had voiced concern over the suspension of internet services as they are facing difficulties in accessing online learning materials, conducting academic research, communicating with educational institutions and preparing for examinations. Students mentioned that they were not able to attend online courses and educational programmes due to internet suspension, Dawn reported.

The business community had expressed concern over the internet suspension, as it has impacted their work. Local traders said that they are facing difficulties in conducting their work as they depend heavily on internet-based services, including online banking, digital payments and communication with suppliers and customers.