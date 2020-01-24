New Delhi: Six prison officials from Odisha will receive Correctional Service Medals Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the award of Correctional Service medals to 35 prison personnels across the country.

Three Odisha jail officers – Sambalpur District jail probation officer Niranjan Sahu, Jeypore sub-Jailor Lalatendu Bhusan Das and Sambalpur Nari Bandi Niketan assistant matron Sobhagini Singh – will receive medals for their distinguished service.

Angul Observation Home and Special Home Superintendent Amir Kumar Nathsharma, Gunupur sub-Jailor Dhirendra Nath Barik and Cuttack Circle jail welfare officer Ram Krushna Das will also be awarded for their meritorious service on the occasion.