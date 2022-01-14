Berhampur: A minor boy was allegedly subjected to ragging at a private residential coaching centre under Baidyanathpur police limits here in Ganjam district, police said.

The matter came to the fore after police registered a case over a complaint filed by the boy’s mother and started an investigation. Meanwhile, police have detained the proprietor of the coaching centre and are questioning him on the charges.

Involvement of others is also being probed. Police said that the victim, a minor boy of Aska area, is studying Plus II at a government college in Berhampur.

He has also admitted himself at a private residential coaching centre and staying in its hostel. However, a few days back, the boy was subjected to physical and mental torture in the centre.

The matter crossed all limits when he was beaten up brutally and driven out of its hostel, Wednesday. On being informed, family members reached Berhampur and rescued their ward.

Later, the boy’s mother visited Baidyanathpur police station and lodged a complaint over physical and mental torture to her son in the centre. In the FIR, she has levelled serious allegations against the proprietor couple of the centre.

PNN