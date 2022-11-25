Sambalpur: After a brief lull, yet another incident of ragging has come to the fore as a second-year student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur district has alleged that he was assaulted by his seniors in the varsity hostel, Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Anubhav Kumar Khamari, a student of Electronics and Telecommunications department of the university. The matter came to the fore after Khamari lodged complaints at Burla police station, VSSUT authorities and the anti-ragging cell of the university.

Police registered a case and are waiting for a report on the matter from the university authorities, IIC Susant Das of Burla police station said. Legal action will be taken after availability of the report, he added. Meanwhile, VSSUT authorities also formed a committee and started an investigation into the matter. The complainant said, “I was in Kula Hostel and working on a project with one of my friends. Later, I stepped down at around 10pm to buy some chips from the canteen when 15-16 senior students intercepted me. They held my collar, abused me and roughed me up.” “They asked me to look down while talking to them. They even threatened to boycott me from the university if I lodge a complaint with the authorities. I sustained injuries in the attack,” said Khamari in his complaint.

He then ran back to his hostel and informed the warden and later lodged a police complaint. VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Banshidhar Majhi said action will be taken against the guilty and steps taken to eradicate ragging from the campus.