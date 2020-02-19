New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid’s son Samit last week hit his 2nd double hundred in the space of 2 months while playing for his school Mallya Aditi International (MAI) in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament in Bengaluru.

Samit showed an attacking mindset throughout his innings scoring 211* taking just 144 balls and smashing 26 fours and a six. On December 20, 2019, Samit had made headlines after scoring 201 for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament.

Helped by Samit’s exploits, his side posted a mammoth 386 for 3 in their quota of 50 overs. The mountain of runs proved to be too much to handle for the opposition as BGS National Public School could score only 254/3 handing MAI a huge 132-run win.

A similar all-round performance late last year had helped Samit grab the headlines when he scored a total of 295 runs across 2 innings to go along with 3 wickets in the inter-zonal tournament mentioned above.

Samit shot to fame in 2015 at the U-12 level cricket in Bengaluru by slamming three half-centuries playing for his school Mallya Aditi International. All his three fifties came in match-winning causes.

In 2016, Samit was in the news again when playing for Bangalore United Cricket Club, he scored 125 against Frank Anthony Public School. Samit combined with Pratyush G (143) and added 213 runs for the fourth wicket, as their team registered a crushing 246-run win at the Loyola school grounds in a 30-over game.

It looks like Samit is certainly following in his dad’s footsteps. Rahul is considered to be the greatest ever batsman to have played for India at the coveted No.3 position. In an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dravid scored 13288 Test and 10889 ODI runs.