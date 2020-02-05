New Delhi: Training his guns at the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revolved around hate, and their only strategy was to divide people.

Addressing a rally in east Delhi’s Kondli ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls, Gandhi said it was the Congress’s 15-year tenure (1998-2013) in the national capital that gave the city its modern infrastructure such as the metro service.

“The politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal revolves around hatred. The only funda (strategy) of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul at another rally in Chandni Chowk locality said the biggest fear of the youth today is unemployment.

“He (Modi) takes advantage of that fear. He does not want the youth to get employment because that acts as oxygen for his politics,” rahul told the gathering.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said patriotism was to fight with the British and make India prosperous through white revolution, green revolution, information and technology revolution.

“Now, the real patriotism is to provide employment to the youth and I will fulfill it,” asserted Rahul.

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah, he exhorted the people not to listen to his speech as its nothing but ‘trash’. He also said the speeches of Modi and Kejriwal were nothing but ‘lies’.

Rahul, recalling the Congress rule under Sheila Dikshit, said the late three-time chief minister never complained or gave excuses as Kejriwal does frequently.

