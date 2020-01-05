New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah accused Sunday that top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating ‘riots’ by ‘misleading’ people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and sought to reassure Muslims and said that no law has any provision about taking away citizenship of minorities.

Addressing a meeting of Delhi BJP workers, Shah, also the Union Home Minister attacked Pakistan for ‘terrorising’ Sikhs as he referred to a recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib by a violent mob in Pakistan and asked opposition leaders to open their eyes to atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring country.

“This is an answer to all those opposing the CAA. Tell me if these Sikhs who were attacked the other day in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib will not come to India, then where they will go?” asked Shah.

Opposition leaders were spreading a ‘pack of lies’ over the CAA, he asserted and asked BJP workers to carry out an intensive campaign to inform the masses about the features of the CAA.

Its beneficiaries are largely Dalits and poor and those opposing the law are against these people, Shah said, calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gandhis ‘anti-Dalits’ for questioning it.

“(Arvind) Kejriwal has misled people. The Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, has instigated riots by misleading people. Do you want a government in Delhi which incites riots for politics,” Shah thundered.

“I want to tell brothers and sisters from the minority that none of them can lose their citizenship because the CAA has no provision about taking it away,” added Shah.

The BJP leader also claimed that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had extended her support to rioters by saying that she will visit houses of those who carried out riots.

Shah said opposition parties have become habituated to the ‘politics of opposition and vote bank’ and referred to their stand against measures like the law against ‘Triple Talaq’ among Muslim men and nullification of Article 370.

PTI