New Delhi: As the Cyclone Yaas is set to make a landfall in Odisha and West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the party workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected.

“Cyclone Yaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected. Please follow all precautionary measures,” he said in a tweet.

His remarks came after the IMD declared a yellow alert Monday both in Odisha and West Bengal after cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ moved slowly north-northwestwards and was very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

It is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department’s National Weather Forecasting Centre.